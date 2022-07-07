Uncategorized

Global Robot Force Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Robot Force Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robot Force Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Six-Axis Force Sensors

 

2-4 Axis Force Sensor

 

Others

Segment by Application

Precise Insertion & Assembly

Deburr Rough Castings

Polishing & Grinding

Sanding & Contouring

By Company

FANUC

OnRobot

Robotiq

Epson

Bota Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

ATI Industrial Automation

Nordbo Robotics

ME Systeme

NCTE AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Robot Force Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Robot Force Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Six-Axis Force Sensors
1.2.3 2-4 Axis Force Sensor
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Robot Force Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Precise Insertion & Assembly
1.3.3 Deburr Rough Castings
1.3.4 Polishing & Grinding
1.3.5 Sanding & Contouring
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Robot Force Sensors Production
2.1 Global Robot Force Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Robot Force Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Robot Force Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Robot Force Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Robot Force Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Robot Force Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Robot Force Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Robot Force Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Robot Force Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Robot Force Sensors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Robot Force Sensors Sales by Region

 

