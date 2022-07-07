Global ?-Ionone Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
?-Ionone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ?-Ionone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Synthesis
Natural
Segment by Application
Daily Necessities
Chemicals
Cosmetics
Other
By Company
BASF
DSM
Adisseo
NHU
Zhejiang Medcine
Kingdomway
Anmol Chemicals
Privi Organics Ltd.
Aceto
Alfrebro
ECSA Chemicals
Mubychem Group
International Flavors and Fragrances
SDV Suisse SA
Takasago International Chemicals
A.B. Enterprises
Vee Kay International
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ?-Ionone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ?-Ionone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Synthesis
1.2.3 Natural
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ?-Ionone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Daily Necessities
1.3.3 Chemicals
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global ?-Ionone Production
2.1 Global ?-Ionone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global ?-Ionone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global ?-Ionone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global ?-Ionone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global ?-Ionone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global ?-Ionone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global ?-Ionone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global ?-Ionone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global ?-Ionone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global ?-Ionone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global ?-Ionone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales ?-Ionone by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global ?-Ionone Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global ?-Ionone Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global ?-Ionone Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
