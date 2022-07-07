Global Icepacks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Icepacks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Icepacks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Disposable Icepacks
Reusable Icepacks
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Medical & Healthcare
Chemicals
Other
By Company
3M
Accurate Manufacturing, Inc.
Arctic Ice LLC
Cardinal Health Inc.
Merck KGaA
Cold Chain Technologies
Cryopak
King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.
Techni Ice
LloydsPharmacy
SEA Olympus Marketing Inc
Microban Products Company
IceWraps
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Icepacks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Icepacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disposable Icepacks
1.2.3 Reusable Icepacks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Icepacks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Medical & Healthcare
1.3.4 Chemicals
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Icepacks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Icepacks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Icepacks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Icepacks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Icepacks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Icepacks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Icepacks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Icepacks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Icepacks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Icepacks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Icepacks Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Icepacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Icepacks in 2021
3.2 Glo
