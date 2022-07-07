Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plastic Potable Water Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polystyrene
Other
Segment by Application
Residence
Office Space
Factory
School
Other
By Company
Advanced Drainage Systems
AMSTED Industries Incorporated
Chevron Corporation
Philips
Mitsubishi Group
National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters
Pipeline Plastics, LLC
SAINT-GOBAIN
SOLVAY SA
UPONOR CORPORATION
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production
2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 G
