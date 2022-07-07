Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Adverse Event Reporting Software
Drug Safety Audits Software
Issue Tracking Software
Fully Integrated Software
Segment by Application
Pharma and Biotech Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms
Pharmacovigilance Service Providers
Others
By Company
AB Cube
Sparta Systems, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
EXTEDO GmbH
Ennov Solutions, Inc.
ArisGlobal
United BioSource Corporation
Online Business Applications, Inc.
UMBRA Global LLC
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Adverse Event Reporting Software
1.2.3 Drug Safety Audits Software
1.2.4 Issue Tracking Software
1.2.5 Fully Integrated Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharma and Biotech Companies
1.3.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
1.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms
1.3.5 Pharmacovigilance Service Providers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Softwa
