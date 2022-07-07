Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
3D Time-of-flight Camera market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Time-of-flight Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Illumination Unit
Optics
Image Sensor
Driver Electronics
Computation/Interface
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Automation
Machine Vision
Entertainment
Security and Surveillance
Automotive
Others
By Company
SoftKinetic (Sony)
Microchip Technology
IFM Electronic GmbH
Teledyne
Odos-imaging
LMI Technologies
Fastree3D
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
PMD Technologies
Infineon
PrimeSense (Apple)
MESA (Heptagon)
Melexis
ifm Electronic
Canesta (Microsoft)
Espros Photonics
TriDiCam
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Time-of-flight Camera Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Illumination Unit
1.2.3 Optics
1.2.4 Image Sensor
1.2.5 Driver Electronics
1.2.6 Computation/Interface
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial Automation
1.3.4 Machine Vision
1.3.5 Entertainment
1.3.6 Security and Surveillance
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Production
2.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Revenue Estimates and
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Time-of Flight Camera for Smartphone Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Time-of-flight Camera Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Real-time Machine Vision Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028