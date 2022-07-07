Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

This report studies the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-africa-europe-asia-pacific-north-america-south-america-middle-east-nmethylpyrrolidone-2022-2028-64

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market.

Chapter 1, to describe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), with sales, revenue, and price of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-africa-europe-asia-pacific-north-america-south-america-middle-east-nmethylpyrrolidone-2022-2028-64

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electronic Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electronics

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Paints and Coatings

1.3.4 Petrochemical Processing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-africa-europe-asia-pacific-north-america-south-america-middle-east-nmethylpyrrolidone-2022-2028-64

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/