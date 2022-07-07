Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

DNA Probes-Based Products

Direct Detection of Target Sequence

Nucleic Acid Amplification

Gene Detection Using DNA Chips

Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing

Segment by Application

Cancer Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Others

By Company

Abbott Laboratories

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Luminex

bioMerieux

BioGenex US

MP Biomedicals

Biolegio

GE Healthcare

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 DNA Probes-Based Products

1.2.3 Direct Detection of Target Sequence

1.2.4 Nucleic Acid Amplification

1.2.5 Gene Detection Using DNA Chips

1.2.6 Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cancer Testing

1.3.3 Infectious Disease Testing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Dynamics

2.3.1 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Industry Trends

2.3.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Drivers

2.3.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Challenges

2.3.4 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Players by

