Global Solder Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Solder market, a metal or metallic alloy used when melted to join metallic surfaces; especially: an alloy of lead and tin so used

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Solder in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

AIM Metals & Alloys

Qualitek International

KOKI

Indium Corporation

Balver Zinn

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Nihon Handa

Nihon Almit

Henkel

DKL Metals

Kester

Koki Products

PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk

Hybrid Metals

Persang Alloy Industries

Yunnan Tin

Yik Shing Tat Industrial

Qiandao

Shenmao Technology

Anson Solder

Shengdao Tin

Hangzhou Youbang

Huachuang

Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials

Zhejiang Asia-welding

QLG

Tongfang Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Solder market.

Chapter 1, to describe Solder Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Solder, with sales, revenue, and price of Solder, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solder, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Solder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solder sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solder Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Leaded Solder

1.2.2 Lead-free Solder

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electronics Industry

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Aviation & Aerospace

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

