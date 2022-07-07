Global Monofilament Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Monofilament is a single, continuous strand (filament) of synthetic fiber. The most commonly recognized monofilament is nylon fishing line but monofilament can be used in numerous ways.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Monofilament in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toray

Superfil Products

Perlon

Jarden Applied Materials

Judin Industrial

Ruichang Special Monofilament

Ri-Thai

NTEC

VitasheetGroup

Teijin

Monosuisse

Jintong

Tai Hing

Marmik

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nylon Monofilament

Polyester Monofilament

Polyolefin Monofilament

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fishy/Agricultural

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Monofilament market.

Chapter 1, to describe Monofilament Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Monofilament, with sales, revenue, and price of Monofilament, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Monofilament, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Monofilament market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Monofilament sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Monofilament Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Nylon Monofilament

1.2.2 Polyester Monofilament

1.2.3 Polyolefin Monofilament

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fishy/Agricultural

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America

