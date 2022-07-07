United States 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market. 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, also known as 10-DAB or 10-DAB III, is a closely related natural organic compounds isolated from dried needles and small branches of the European yew tree (Taxus baccata).10-Deacetylbaccatin III is a precursor to the anti-cancer drug docetaxel (Taxotere). pacitaxel (taxol); cabazitaxel. 10-10-deacetylbaccatin III was found to selectively inhibit the growth of L. DONOVANI intracellular amastigotes within J774 murine macrophages in vitro at nanomolar concentrations with an IC(50) value of 70 nM.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/united-states-deacetylbaccatin-iii-2028-198

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers”

SM Herbals

Alchem International

Indena

South Pharmaceutical

HAOXUAN

Yuannan Hande

Sai Phytoceuticals

Sarv Biolabs Pvt

Aphios

Hainan Yew Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

?95%

?98.0%

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Production of Docetaxel

Production of Paclitaxel

Others

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market.

Chapter 1, to describe 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, for each state, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key States by Type and Application, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, revenue and market share by types and applications;

Chapter 12, 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market forecast, by States, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/united-states-deacetylbaccatin-iii-2028-198

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ?95%

1.2.2 ?98.0%

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Production of Docetaxel

1.3.2 Production of Paclitaxel

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by States

1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SM Herbals

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 SM Herbals 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Alchem International

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Alchem International 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Indena

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Type and Applications



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/united-states-deacetylbaccatin-iii-2028-198

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

United States Adhesive Manufacturing Tank Cleaning Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

United States Aerospace Materials Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

United States Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

United States All Terrain Robot Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

