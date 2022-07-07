United States Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“This report studies the aluminum chloride hexahydrate market.

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is white or slightly yellow, crystalline powder or colourless crystals. It is also used in water treatment industry, chemical intermediates industry, casting industry and other.”

Scope of the Report:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/united-states-aluminum-chloride-hexahydrate-2028-347

This report focuses on the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers”

Gongyi Huanan

Yuqing Jingshui

Nantong Chenlong Chemical

Gongyi Longda

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Gongyi Yishuiyuan

Xinghua Kangda

Nantong Mengya

Base Metal Group

Canton

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

0.99

0.95

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Intermediates Industry

Casting Industry

Other

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market.

Chapter 1, to describe Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate, for each state, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key States by Type and Application, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, revenue and market share by types and applications;

Chapter 12, Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market forecast, by States, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/united-states-aluminum-chloride-hexahydrate-2028-347

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 0.99

1.2.2 0.95

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.2 Chemical Intermediates Industry

1.3.3 Casting Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by States

1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gongyi Huanan

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Gongyi Huanan Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Yuqing Jingshui

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Yuqing Jingshui Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Nantong Chenlong Chemical

2.3.1 Business Ov

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/united-states-aluminum-chloride-hexahydrate-2028-347

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/