United States Carbon Fiber Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Carbon Fiber in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers”

Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

Dow Aksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Materials

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

Medical

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Carbon Fiber market.

Chapter 1, to describe Carbon Fiber Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Carbon Fiber, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Carbon Fiber, for each state, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key States by Type and Application, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, revenue and market share by types and applications;

Chapter 12, Carbon Fiber market forecast, by States, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Carbon Fiber Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.2.2 Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial Materials

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Sports/Leisure

1.3.4 Medical

1.4 Market Analysis by States

1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Toray

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Toray Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 ZOLTEK (Toray)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Fiber Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ZOLTEK (Toray) Carbon Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Fiber Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2



