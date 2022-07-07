Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Pipes Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polypropylene Pipes in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kalde

Pipelife

Aquatherm

Pestan

Aquatechnik

PRO AQUA

Wavin Ekoplastik

REBOCA

Fusion Industries

Weltplast

Banninger Reiskirchen

Danco

Vialli Group

SupraTherm

DURO Pipe

Rosturplast

AGRU

Vinidex

ASAHI YUKIZAI

Weixing

Ginde

Kingbull Economic Development

LESSO

Zhongcai Pipes

Shanghai Rifeng Industrial

ZHSU

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

PP-R Pipe

PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hot and Cold Water Supply

Heating Systems

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Pipes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Polypropylene Pipes Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Polypropylene Pipes, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Polypropylene Pipes, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Polypropylene Pipes market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polypropylene Pipes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PP-R Pipe

1.2.2 PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hot and Cold Water Supply

1.3.2 Heating Systems

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kalde

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polypropylene Pipes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Kalde Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Pipelife

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Pipelife Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Aquatherm

2.3.1 Business Overview



