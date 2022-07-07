Global Lutein Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Lutein, a member of the carotenoid group, is a yellow pigment that exists in higher plants and other photoautotrophic organisms like algae. Lutein is used as a feed additive to brighten the colors of poultry feathers and deepen the yellow of egg yolk. Lutein is also used to add flavor and color to foods. Additionally, lutein, an effective functional nutrient, can benefit human health by, say, ameliorating cardiovascular diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Lutein in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kemin
BASF
Omniactive
DDW
FMC BioPolymer
PIVEG
IOSA
Allied Biotech Corporation
Chr Hansen
LycoRed
Vitae Naturals
Divis Nutraceuticals
Katra Phyto
Chenguang Biotech Group
Fenchem
Tian Yin Biotechnology
Lvchuan
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Free Lutein
Lutein Esters
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplement
Food Additives
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lutein market.
Chapter 1, to describe Lutein Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Lutein, with sales, revenue, and price of Lutein, in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Lutein, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 12, Lutein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lutein sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Lutein Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Free Lutein
1.2.2 Lutein Esters
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.2 Dietary Supplement
1.3.3 Food Additives
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Lutein Eye Protecting Tablet Market Research Report 2022
Natural Lutein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Lutein Supplements Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Lutein & Zeaxanthin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version