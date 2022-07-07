North America Fiber Glass Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
This report studies the Fiberglass market. Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Fiber Glass in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
CPIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Johns Mansville
Nittobo
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Sichuan Weibo
Jiangsu Jiuding
Lanxess
Changzhou Tianma
Ahlstrom
Market Segment by Countries, covering
General-Purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Market Segment by Type, covers
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Fiber Glass market.
Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Glass Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Fiber Glass, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Glass, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 10, Fiber Glass market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Glass Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Glass Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 General-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.2.2 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Consumer
1.3.5 Wind Power
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Owens Corning
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Fiber Glass Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Owens Corning Fiber Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Jushi Group
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Fiber Glass Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Jushi Group Fiber Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Fiber Glass Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiber
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
North America and Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Fiber Glass Mesh Market 2022 Forecast to 2028
North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
North America GCC High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast