North America Fiber Glass Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Fiberglass market. Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fiber Glass in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Market Segment by Countries, covering

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Fiber Glass market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Glass Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Fiber Glass, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Glass, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Fiber Glass market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Glass Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fiber Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.2 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Wind Power

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Owens Corning

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fiber Glass Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Owens Corning Fiber Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Jushi Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fiber Glass Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Jushi Group Fiber Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fiber Glass Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiber

