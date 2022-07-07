North America and Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) is a thermoset plastic resin blend of various inert fillers, fiber reinforcement, catalysts, stabilizers, and pigments that form a viscous, 'puttylike' injection molding compound. Bulk molding compound is highly filled and reinforced with short fibers. Typical applications include demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, appliance, automotive, and transit.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
IDI
A.Schulman (BMCI)
SDK
Lorenz
Polynt
Tencate
Huayuan Group
Mar-Bal
Yueqing SMC&BMC
Polmix
Changzhou Fonda
Kyocera
Jiangshi Composite
Jinchuangyi Electric
Astar
Changzhou Haoyuan
Cuyahoga Plastics
Plenco
CME
Donghai Composite
Molymer Group
Aomingwei
Shimada
Wah Hong Ind
Foshan Ripeng
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Market Segment by Type, covers
General BMC
Electrical BMC
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electrical industry
Automotive industry
Others
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market.
Chapter 1, to describe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC), for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 14, Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.
