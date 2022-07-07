Global Ballistic Protection Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Ballistic Protection market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Poly-Ethylene (PE) Based
Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based
Segment by Application
Body Armour
Helmets
Face Protection
Vehicle Armour
Others
By Company
Honeywell International
FY-Composites Oy
TEIJIN LIMITED
BAE Systems
Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv
DuPont
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
ArmorSource LLC
Ceradyne, Inc.
Rheinmetall AG
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ballistic Protection Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Poly-Ethylene (PE) Based
1.2.3 Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ballistic Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body Armour
1.3.3 Helmets
1.3.4 Face Protection
1.3.5 Vehicle Armour
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Ballistic Protection Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ballistic Protection Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Ballistic Protection Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Ballistic Protection Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Ballistic Protection by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Ballistic Protection Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Ballistic Protection Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Ballistic Protection Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Ballistic Protection Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Ballistic Protection Ma
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Ballistic Protection Vest Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ballistic Protection Vest Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Personal Ballistic Protection Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ballistic Protection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028