North America and Europe Caprolactone Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
?-Caprolactone or simply caprolactone is a lactone (a cyclic ester) possessing a seven-membered ring. Its name is derived from caproic acid. This colorless liquid is miscible with most organic solvents and water and is produced on a large scale as a precursor to caprolactam and polycaprolactone polymers. ?-Caprolactone is a colourless liquid with a melting point of -1.3 ?C and a boiling point of 237 ?C.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Caprolactone in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Perstorp
Daicel
BASF
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Market Segment by Type, covers
99.5 % Purity
99.9% Purity
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Polycaprolactone
Acrylic Resin Modified
Polyesters Modified
Epoxy Resin Modified
Others
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Caprolactone market.
Chapter 1, to describe Caprolactone Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Caprolactone, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Caprolactone, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 14, Caprolactone market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Caprolactone Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 99.5 % Purity
1.2.2 99.9% Purity
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Polycaprolactone
1.3.2 Acrylic Resin Modified
1.3.3 Polyesters Modified
1.3.4 Epoxy Resin Modified
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Perstorp
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Caprolactone Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Perstorp Caprolactone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Daicel
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Caprolactone Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Daicel Caprolactone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.3 BASF
2.3.1 Business Ov
