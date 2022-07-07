Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
General Type
High Capacity Type
High Power Type
High & Low Temperature Resistant Type
Low Self-Discharge Type
Others
Segment by Application
HEV
EV
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Company
Panasonic
Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.
Toyota
FDK
YUASA
EPT
GP Batteries
Highpower Technology
Hunan Corun New Energy Co., Ltd
BYD
Union Suppo Battery (Liaoning) Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General Type
1.2.3 High Capacity Type
1.2.4 High Power Type
1.2.5 High & Low Temperature Resistant Type
1.2.6 Low Self-Discharge Type
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 HEV
1.3.3 EV
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Production
2.1 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global NiMH Battery (Nickel?Metal Hydride) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global NiMH Battery (Nicke
