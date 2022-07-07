Global NFC Inlay Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
NFC Inlay market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NFC Inlay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wet NFC Inlay
Dry NFC Inlay
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Logistics Supply Chain
Medical Care
Others
By Company
NXP Semiconductors
Broadcom
Confidex
Samsung Semiconductor
Smartrac
STMicroelectronics
HID Global
EM Microelectronic
Texas Instruments
Invengo
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 NFC Inlay Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NFC Inlay Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wet NFC Inlay
1.2.3 Dry NFC Inlay
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NFC Inlay Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Logistics Supply Chain
1.3.4 Medical Care
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global NFC Inlay Production
2.1 Global NFC Inlay Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global NFC Inlay Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global NFC Inlay Production by Region
2.3.1 Global NFC Inlay Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global NFC Inlay Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global NFC Inlay Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global NFC Inlay Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global NFC Inlay Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global NFC Inlay Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global NFC Inlay Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global NFC Inlay Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales NFC Inlay by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global NFC Inlay Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global NFC Inlay Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
