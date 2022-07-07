Global NFC Inlay Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

NFC Inlay market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NFC Inlay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wet NFC Inlay

Dry NFC Inlay

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Logistics Supply Chain

Medical Care

Others

By Company

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Confidex

Samsung Semiconductor

Smartrac

STMicroelectronics

HID Global

EM Microelectronic

Texas Instruments

Invengo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NFC Inlay Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC Inlay Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wet NFC Inlay

1.2.3 Dry NFC Inlay

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NFC Inlay Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Logistics Supply Chain

1.3.4 Medical Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global NFC Inlay Production

2.1 Global NFC Inlay Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global NFC Inlay Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global NFC Inlay Production by Region

2.3.1 Global NFC Inlay Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global NFC Inlay Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global NFC Inlay Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global NFC Inlay Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global NFC Inlay Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global NFC Inlay Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global NFC Inlay Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global NFC Inlay Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales NFC Inlay by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global NFC Inlay Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global NFC Inlay Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global NFC

