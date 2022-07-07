North America and Europe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solution Polymerization

1.2.2 Suspension Polymerization

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive Industry

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Wires & Cables

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lanxess

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Lanxess Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 ExxonMobil

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Propyle

