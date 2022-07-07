Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2017 Forecast to 2022

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Petroleum Needle Coke in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-africa-europe-asia-pacific-north-america-south-america-middle-east-petroleum-needle-coke-2017-2022-184

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Petroleum Needle Coke market.

Chapter 1, to describe Petroleum Needle Coke Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Petroleum Needle Coke, with sales, revenue, and price of Petroleum Needle Coke, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Petroleum Needle Coke, for each region, from 2012 to 2021;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2021;

Chapter 12, Petroleum Needle Coke market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Petroleum Needle Coke sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-africa-europe-asia-pacific-north-america-south-america-middle-east-petroleum-needle-coke-2017-2022-184

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

1.2.2 Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

1.2.3 Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Ultra High Power Electrode

1.3.2 Special Carbon Materials

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-africa-europe-asia-pacific-north-america-south-america-middle-east-petroleum-needle-coke-2017-2022-184

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/