Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Lab-Grown Rough Diamond market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

HPHT Rough Diamond

CVD Rough Diamond

Segment by Application

Jewelry

Superhard Material

Optical Material

Semiconductor and Electronics

Others

By Company

North Industries Group Red Arrow?Acquired ZN Diamonds?

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

Henan Liliang Diamond

IIa Technologies

Trosik

Element Six?De Beers?

Diamond Foundry

Washington Diamonds

Adamas One Corp(Acquired Scio Diamond)

Creative Technologies

New Diamond Era

Diamond Elements

ALTR

SHANGHAI ZHENGSHI TECHNOLOGY

Hangzhou Chaoran

Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools

AOTC

Ziemer Technologies

Green Rocks

Lusix

New Diamond Technology

Wonder Technologies

Sumitomo Electric Industries

zzsm(Sinomach Precision Industry )

Sf Diamond

Ningbo Crysdiam Industrial Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 HPHT Rough Diamond

1.2.3 CVD Rough Diamond

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Jewelry

1.3.3 Superhard Material

1.3.4 Optical Material

1.3.5 Semiconductor and Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production

2.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Lab-Gr

