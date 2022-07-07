Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Lab-Grown Rough Diamond market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
HPHT Rough Diamond
CVD Rough Diamond
Segment by Application
Jewelry
Superhard Material
Optical Material
Semiconductor and Electronics
Others
By Company
North Industries Group Red Arrow?Acquired ZN Diamonds?
Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
Sino-Crystal Diamond
Henan Liliang Diamond
IIa Technologies
Trosik
Element Six?De Beers?
Diamond Foundry
Washington Diamonds
Adamas One Corp(Acquired Scio Diamond)
Creative Technologies
New Diamond Era
Diamond Elements
ALTR
SHANGHAI ZHENGSHI TECHNOLOGY
Hangzhou Chaoran
Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools
AOTC
Ziemer Technologies
Green Rocks
Lusix
New Diamond Technology
Wonder Technologies
Sumitomo Electric Industries
zzsm(Sinomach Precision Industry )
Sf Diamond
Ningbo Crysdiam Industrial Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 HPHT Rough Diamond
1.2.3 CVD Rough Diamond
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Jewelry
1.3.3 Superhard Material
1.3.4 Optical Material
1.3.5 Semiconductor and Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production
2.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Lab-Gr
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Lab-Grown Rough Diamond Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Diamond (Rough, Polished & Jewelry) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Diamond (Rough, Polished & Jewelry) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028