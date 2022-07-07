Insights on the Organizational Transformation Services Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Organizational Transformation Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Organizational Transformation Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Organizational Transformation Services Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Organizational Transformation Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Organizational Transformation Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Organisation DNA Diagnostic and Assessment accounting for % of the Organizational Transformation Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, SMEs was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Organizational Transformation Services performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Organizational Transformation Services type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Organizational Transformation Services?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Organisation DNA Diagnostic and Assessment

Organisation Efficiency and Effectiveness Assessment

Cultural Thumbprint Assessment

Decision-Rights Assessment

Benchmarking

Assess Your Org DNA

Segment by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PwC

IBM

EY

CI&T

Avanade Inc.

Ricardo

Moran Technology Consulting, Inc.

Centric Consulting

Avanco International, Inc

Grant Thornton LLP

Korn Ferry

Crucible International

NTT DATA, Inc.

Virtusa Corp

Daggerwing Group, Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Organizational Transformation Services by Platform

3 Organizational Transformation Services by Application

4 Global Organizational Transformation Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Organizational Transformation Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Organizational Transformation Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Organizational Transformation Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Organizational Transformation Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Organizational Transformation Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Organizational Transformation Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Organizational Transformation Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organizational Transformation Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organizational Transformation Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Organizational Transformation Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Organizational Transformation Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Organizational Transformation Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Organizational Transformation Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Organizational Transformation Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Organizational Transformation Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PwC

7.1.1 PwC Company Details

7.1.2 PwC Business Overview

7.1.3 PwC Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.1.4 PwC Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 PwC Recent Development

7.2 IBM

7.2.1 IBM Company Details

7.2.2 IBM Business Overview

7.2.3 IBM Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.2.4 IBM Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 IBM Recent Development

7.3 EY

7.3.1 EY Company Details

7.3.2 EY Business Overview

7.3.3 EY Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.3.4 EY Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 EY Recent Development

7.4 CI&T

7.4.1 CI&T Company Details

7.4.2 CI&T Business Overview

7.4.3 CI&T Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.4.4 CI&T Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 CI&T Recent Development

7.5 Avanade Inc.

7.5.1 Avanade Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Avanade Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Avanade Inc. Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.5.4 Avanade Inc. Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Avanade Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Ricardo

7.6.1 Ricardo Company Details

7.6.2 Ricardo Business Overview

7.6.3 Ricardo Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.6.4 Ricardo Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Ricardo Recent Development

7.7 Moran Technology Consulting, Inc.

7.7.1 Moran Technology Consulting, Inc. Company Details

7.7.2 Moran Technology Consulting, Inc. Business Overview

7.7.3 Moran Technology Consulting, Inc. Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.7.4 Moran Technology Consulting, Inc. Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Moran Technology Consulting, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Centric Consulting

7.8.1 Centric Consulting Company Details

7.8.2 Centric Consulting Business Overview

7.8.3 Centric Consulting Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.8.4 Centric Consulting Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Centric Consulting Recent Development

7.9 Avanco International, Inc

7.9.1 Avanco International, Inc Company Details

7.9.2 Avanco International, Inc Business Overview

7.9.3 Avanco International, Inc Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.9.4 Avanco International, Inc Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Avanco International, Inc Recent Development

7.10 Grant Thornton LLP

7.10.1 Grant Thornton LLP Company Details

7.10.2 Grant Thornton LLP Business Overview

7.10.3 Grant Thornton LLP Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.10.4 Grant Thornton LLP Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Grant Thornton LLP Recent Development

7.11 Korn Ferry

7.11.1 Korn Ferry Company Details

7.11.2 Korn Ferry Business Overview

7.11.3 Korn Ferry Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.11.4 Korn Ferry Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Korn Ferry Recent Development

7.12 Crucible International

7.12.1 Crucible International Company Details

7.12.2 Crucible International Business Overview

7.12.3 Crucible International Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.12.4 Crucible International Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Crucible International Recent Development

7.13 NTT DATA, Inc.

7.13.1 NTT DATA, Inc. Company Details

7.13.2 NTT DATA, Inc. Business Overview

7.13.3 NTT DATA, Inc. Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.13.4 NTT DATA, Inc. Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 NTT DATA, Inc. Recent Development

7.14 Virtusa Corp

7.14.1 Virtusa Corp Company Details

7.14.2 Virtusa Corp Business Overview

7.14.3 Virtusa Corp Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.14.4 Virtusa Corp Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Virtusa Corp Recent Development

7.15 Daggerwing Group, Inc.

7.15.1 Daggerwing Group, Inc. Company Details

7.15.2 Daggerwing Group, Inc. Business Overview

7.15.3 Daggerwing Group, Inc. Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.15.4 Daggerwing Group, Inc. Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Daggerwing Group, Inc. Recent Development

7.16 Huron Consulting Group Inc.

7.16.1 Huron Consulting Group Inc. Company Details

7.16.2 Huron Consulting Group Inc. Business Overview

7.16.3 Huron Consulting Group Inc. Organizational Transformation Services Introduction

7.16.4 Huron Consulting Group Inc. Revenue in Organizational Transformation Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Huron Consulting Group Inc. Recent Development

