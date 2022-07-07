Global Phosphor Wheel Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Phosphor Wheel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphor Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glass
Ceramic
Others
Segment by Application
Projectors
Specialty Lighting
Others
By Company
Lumileds(Philips)
Osram
SCHOTT AG
Panasonic
Epson
Christie
Barco
NEC
ViewSonic
Materion
A-TECH
Guangzhou Yue Yu Electronic
Laserline
WILTEMS
Orange Bright Optics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phosphor Wheel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass
1.2.3 Ceramic
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Projectors
1.3.3 Specialty Lighting
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phosphor Wheel Production
2.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phosphor Wheel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phosphor Wheel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phosphor Wheel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phosphor Wheel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phosphor Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phosphor Wheel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phosphor Wheel Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Phosphor Wheel by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Phosphor Wheel Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Phosphor Wheel Revenue by Re
