Insights on the IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States IP Address Management (IPAM) Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global IP Address Management (IPAM) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States IP Address Management (IPAM) Software market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global IP Address Management (IPAM) Software market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the IP Address Management (IPAM) Software global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States IP Address Management (IPAM) Software performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the IP Address Management (IPAM) Software type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States IP Address Management (IPAM) Software?

Segment by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segment by Application

Network Automation

Network Security

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SolarWinds

Zoho Corp

Infoblox

GestióIP

BlueCat Networks

Combodo

BT Diamond IP

LightMesh

phpIPAM

Device42

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SolarWinds

7.1.1 SolarWinds Company Details

7.1.2 SolarWinds Business Overview

7.1.3 SolarWinds IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.1.4 SolarWinds Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 SolarWinds Recent Development

7.2 Zoho Corp

7.2.1 Zoho Corp Company Details

7.2.2 Zoho Corp Business Overview

7.2.3 Zoho Corp IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.2.4 Zoho Corp Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Zoho Corp Recent Development

7.3 Infoblox

7.3.1 Infoblox Company Details

7.3.2 Infoblox Business Overview

7.3.3 Infoblox IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.3.4 Infoblox Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Infoblox Recent Development

7.4 GestióIP

7.4.1 GestióIP Company Details

7.4.2 GestióIP Business Overview

7.4.3 GestióIP IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.4.4 GestióIP Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 GestióIP Recent Development

7.5 BlueCat Networks

7.5.1 BlueCat Networks Company Details

7.5.2 BlueCat Networks Business Overview

7.5.3 BlueCat Networks IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.5.4 BlueCat Networks Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 BlueCat Networks Recent Development

7.6 Combodo

7.6.1 Combodo Company Details

7.6.2 Combodo Business Overview

7.6.3 Combodo IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.6.4 Combodo Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Combodo Recent Development

7.7 BT Diamond IP

7.7.1 BT Diamond IP Company Details

7.7.2 BT Diamond IP Business Overview

7.7.3 BT Diamond IP IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.7.4 BT Diamond IP Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 BT Diamond IP Recent Development

7.8 LightMesh

7.8.1 LightMesh Company Details

7.8.2 LightMesh Business Overview

7.8.3 LightMesh IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.8.4 LightMesh Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 LightMesh Recent Development

7.9 phpIPAM

7.9.1 phpIPAM Company Details

7.9.2 phpIPAM Business Overview

7.9.3 phpIPAM IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.9.4 phpIPAM Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 phpIPAM Recent Development

7.10 Device42

7.10.1 Device42 Company Details

7.10.2 Device42 Business Overview

7.10.3 Device42 IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Introduction

7.10.4 Device42 Revenue in IP Address Management (IPAM) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Device42 Recent Development

