North America and Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersion is an aqueous polyurethane resin, aqueous urethane resin particles according to their shape, usually divided into an aqueous solution of PU, PU PU aqueous dispersions and aqueous emulsions three. The aqueous polyurethane resin application on the market today are basically PU aqueous dispersions and PU aqueous emulsion, the market is often known as the two types of water-based PU resin aqueous dispersion (PUD) or PU emulsion. Aqueous polyurethane is water instead of organic solvent as the dispersion medium novel polyurethane systems, also known as water-dispersible polyurethane, aqueous polyurethane or water-based polyurethane. Aqueous polyurethane water as solvent, non-polluting, safe, reliable, excellent mechanical properties, good compatibility, easy modification and so on.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market.

Chapter 1, to describe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Anionic PUDs

1.2.2 Cationic PUDs

1.2.3 Non-Ionic PUDs

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Leather Coating

1.3.2 Wood Coatings

1.3.3 Paper

1.3.4 Plastic Gloves

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bayer

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Bayer Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 DSM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 DSM Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersio

