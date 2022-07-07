Insights on the Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362508/fiberglass-reinforced-pipe-frp

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP)?

Segment by Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Other

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Other Applications

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

AMIBLU

Farassan

Fibrex

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Graphite India Limited

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Home Drug Delivery Service by Type

3 Home Drug Delivery Service by Application

4 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

7.1.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.1.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Development

7.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

7.2.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporation Information

7.2.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.2.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Development

7.3 AMIBLU

7.3.1 AMIBLU Corporation Information

7.3.2 AMIBLU Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AMIBLU Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AMIBLU Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.3.5 AMIBLU Recent Development

7.4 Farassan

7.4.1 Farassan Corporation Information

7.4.2 Farassan Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Farassan Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Farassan Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.4.5 Farassan Recent Development

7.5 Fibrex

7.5.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fibrex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fibrex Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fibrex Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.5.5 Fibrex Recent Development

7.6 Lianyungang Zhongfu

7.6.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.6.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Development

7.7 Hengrun Group

7.7.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hengrun Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hengrun Group Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hengrun Group Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.7.5 Hengrun Group Recent Development

7.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

7.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information

7.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Development

7.9 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

7.9.1 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.9.5 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Recent Development

7.10 Enduro Composites

7.10.1 Enduro Composites Corporation Information

7.10.2 Enduro Composites Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Enduro Composites Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Enduro Composites Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.10.5 Enduro Composites Recent Development

7.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

7.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Products Offered

7.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Development

7.12 Graphite India Limited

7.12.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

7.12.2 Graphite India Limited Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Graphite India Limited Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Graphite India Limited Products Offered

7.12.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Development

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362508/fiberglass-reinforced-pipe-frp

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States