1,5-Diaminopentane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,5-Diaminopentane (CAS 462-94-2)

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,5-Diaminopentane in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five 1,5-Diaminopentane companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,5-Diaminopentane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyamide Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,5-Diaminopentane include Cathay Biotech and Ningxia Yipin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,5-Diaminopentane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyamide Synthesis

Others

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Agriculture

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,5-Diaminopentane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,5-Diaminopentane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,5-Diaminopentane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies 1,5-Diaminopentane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cathay Biotech

Ningxia Yipin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,5-Diaminopentane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,5-Diaminopentane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,5-Diaminopentane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,5-Diaminopentane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,5-Diaminopentane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,5-Diaminopentane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,5-Diaminopentane Market Siz

