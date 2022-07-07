Insights on the Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Negative Temperature Thermistor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Negative Temperature Thermistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Negative Temperature Thermistor market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Negative Temperature Thermistor market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Diode Type accounting for % of the Negative Temperature Thermistor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Negative Temperature Thermistor performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Negative Temperature Thermistor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Negative Temperature Thermistor?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Diode Type

Film Type

Wire Type

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Thinking Electronic

Shibaura

TDK

Semitec Corporation

Mitsubishi

Vishay

Shiheng Electronics

AVX

Murata

Panasonic

Fenghua Electronics

Lattron

TE Connectivity

Ametherm

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Littelfuse

Sinochip Electronics

E WAY Technology

EXSENSE Electronic

Tewa Temperature Sensors

TAYAO Technology

JOYIN

Elscott Manufacturing

KOA

Sen Tech

Mingjia Electric

Zhengli Group

UNIX TECH

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Negative Temperature Thermistor by Platform

3 Negative Temperature Thermistor by Application

4 Global Negative Temperature Thermistor Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Temperature Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thinking Electronic

7.1.1 Thinking Electronic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thinking Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.1.5 Thinking Electronic Recent Development

7.2 Shibaura

7.2.1 Shibaura Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shibaura Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shibaura Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shibaura Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.2.5 Shibaura Recent Development

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.3.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TDK Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TDK Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.3.5 TDK Recent Development

7.4 Semitec Corporation

7.4.1 Semitec Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Semitec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Semitec Corporation Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Semitec Corporation Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.4.5 Semitec Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.6 Vishay

7.6.1 Vishay Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vishay Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vishay Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.6.5 Vishay Recent Development

7.7 Shiheng Electronics

7.7.1 Shiheng Electronics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shiheng Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.7.5 Shiheng Electronics Recent Development

7.8 AVX

7.8.1 AVX Corporation Information

7.8.2 AVX Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AVX Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AVX Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.8.5 AVX Recent Development

7.9 Murata

7.9.1 Murata Corporation Information

7.9.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Murata Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Murata Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.9.5 Murata Recent Development

7.10 Panasonic

7.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Panasonic Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Panasonic Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.11 Fenghua Electronics

7.11.1 Fenghua Electronics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fenghua Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Thermistor Products Offered

7.11.5 Fenghua Electronics Recent Development

7.12 Lattron

7.12.1 Lattron Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lattron Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lattron Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lattron Products Offered

7.12.5 Lattron Recent Development

7.13 TE Connectivity

7.13.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

7.13.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TE Connectivity Products Offered

7.13.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

7.14 Ametherm

7.14.1 Ametherm Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ametherm Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ametherm Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ametherm Products Offered

7.14.5 Ametherm Recent Development

7.15 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

7.15.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

7.15.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Products Offered

7.15.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

7.16 Littelfuse

7.16.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

7.16.2 Littelfuse Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Littelfuse Products Offered

7.16.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

7.17 Sinochip Electronics

7.17.1 Sinochip Electronics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sinochip Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sinochip Electronics Products Offered

7.17.5 Sinochip Electronics Recent Development

7.18 E WAY Technology

7.18.1 E WAY Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 E WAY Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 E WAY Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 E WAY Technology Recent Development

7.19 EXSENSE Electronic

7.19.1 EXSENSE Electronic Corporation Information

7.19.2 EXSENSE Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 EXSENSE Electronic Products Offered

7.19.5 EXSENSE Electronic Recent Development

7.20 Tewa Temperature Sensors

7.20.1 Tewa Temperature Sensors Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tewa Temperature Sensors Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Tewa Temperature Sensors Products Offered

7.20.5 Tewa Temperature Sensors Recent Development

7.21 TAYAO Technology

7.21.1 TAYAO Technology Corporation Information

7.21.2 TAYAO Technology Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 TAYAO Technology Products Offered

7.21.5 TAYAO Technology Recent Development

7.22 JOYIN

7.22.1 JOYIN Corporation Information

7.22.2 JOYIN Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 JOYIN Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 JOYIN Products Offered

7.22.5 JOYIN Recent Development

7.23 Elscott Manufacturing

7.23.1 Elscott Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.23.2 Elscott Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Elscott Manufacturing Products Offered

7.23.5 Elscott Manufacturing Recent Development

7.24 KOA

7.24.1 KOA Corporation Information

7.24.2 KOA Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 KOA Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 KOA Products Offered

7.24.5 KOA Recent Development

7.25 Sen Tech

7.25.1 Sen Tech Corporation Information

7.25.2 Sen Tech Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Sen Tech Products Offered

7.25.5 Sen Tech Recent Development

7.26 Mingjia Electric

7.26.1 Mingjia Electric Corporation Information

7.26.2 Mingjia Electric Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Mingjia Electric Products Offered

7.26.5 Mingjia Electric Recent Development

7.27 Zhengli Group

7.27.1 Zhengli Group Corporation Information

7.27.2 Zhengli Group Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Zhengli Group Products Offered

7.27.5 Zhengli Group Recent Development

7.28 UNIX TECH

7.28.1 UNIX TECH Corporation Information

7.28.2 UNIX TECH Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 UNIX TECH Products Offered

7.28.5 UNIX TECH Recent Development

