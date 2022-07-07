3-Aminophenol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3-Aminophenol (CAS 591-27-5)
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Aminophenol in global, including the following market information:
Global 3-Aminophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 3-Aminophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five 3-Aminophenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3-Aminophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity: 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3-Aminophenol include Maruti group, Shijiazhuang Yongtong Chemical, Zhejiang Longsheng, Sadhana Nitro Chem, Jayvir Dye Chem and Jay Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3-Aminophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3-Aminophenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global 3-Aminophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity: 99%
Purity: 99.5%
Others
Global 3-Aminophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global 3-Aminophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediate
Dyes
Others
Global 3-Aminophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global 3-Aminophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3-Aminophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3-Aminophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 3-Aminophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies 3-Aminophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maruti group
Shijiazhuang Yongtong Chemical
Zhejiang Longsheng
Sadhana Nitro Chem
Jayvir Dye Chem
Jay Organics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3-Aminophenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3-Aminophenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3-Aminophenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3-Aminophenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3-Aminophenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3-Aminophenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3-Aminophenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3-Aminophenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3-Aminophenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3-Aminophenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3-Aminophenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Aminophenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Aminophenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Aminophenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3-Aminophenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Aminophenol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 3-Aminophenol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity: 99%
4.1.3 Purity: 99.5%
