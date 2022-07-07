3-Aminophenol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3-Aminophenol (CAS 591-27-5)

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Aminophenol in global, including the following market information:

Global 3-Aminophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3-Aminophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five 3-Aminophenol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3-Aminophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3-Aminophenol include Maruti group, Shijiazhuang Yongtong Chemical, Zhejiang Longsheng, Sadhana Nitro Chem, Jayvir Dye Chem and Jay Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3-Aminophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3-Aminophenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 3-Aminophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 99%

Purity: 99.5%

Others

Global 3-Aminophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 3-Aminophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Dyes

Others

Global 3-Aminophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 3-Aminophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3-Aminophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3-Aminophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3-Aminophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies 3-Aminophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maruti group

Shijiazhuang Yongtong Chemical

Zhejiang Longsheng

Sadhana Nitro Chem

Jayvir Dye Chem

Jay Organics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3-Aminophenol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3-Aminophenol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3-Aminophenol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3-Aminophenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3-Aminophenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3-Aminophenol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3-Aminophenol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3-Aminophenol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3-Aminophenol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3-Aminophenol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3-Aminophenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Aminophenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Aminophenol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Aminophenol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3-Aminophenol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Aminophenol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 3-Aminophenol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: 99%

4.1.3 Purity: 99.5%

