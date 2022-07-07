Aggregates for Construction Industry Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aggregates for Construction Industry in global, including the following market information:
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Aggregates for Construction Industry companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aggregates for Construction Industry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crushed Stone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aggregates for Construction Industry include LafargeHolcim, CEMEX, HeidelbergCement, Eiffage Infrastructures, Saint-Gobain, Taiheiyo Cement, Aggregate Industries, Buzzi Unicem and Hanlon Concrete. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aggregates for Construction Industry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Crushed Stone
Sand & Gravel
Limestone
Others
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aggregates for Construction Industry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aggregates for Construction Industry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aggregates for Construction Industry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Aggregates for Construction Industry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LafargeHolcim
CEMEX
HeidelbergCement
Eiffage Infrastructures
Saint-Gobain
Taiheiyo Cement
Aggregate Industries
Buzzi Unicem
Hanlon Concrete
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aggregates for Construction Industry Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aggregates for Construction Industry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aggregates for Construction Industry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aggregates for Construction Industry Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aggregates for Construction Industry Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/