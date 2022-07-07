Global PET Backplane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

PET Backplane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Backplane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PET High-bright Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

PET Transfer Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

PET Reflective Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

PET Antistatic Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

PET Heat-sealing Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

PET Heat Shrinkable Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

Segment by Application

Photovoltaic Industry

Construction Industry

By Company

Flat Glass Group

Shuangxing Color Plastic New Materials

BenQ Materials

Sichuan EM Technology

Dai Nippon Printing

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Hanwha Solutions / Advanced Materials

Keiwa Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Toppan Printing

Toray Industries

Toyo Aluminium

Toyobo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Backplane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Backplane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PET High-bright Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

1.2.3 PET Transfer Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

1.2.4 PET Reflective Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

1.2.5 PET Antistatic Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

1.2.6 PET Heat-sealing Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

1.2.7 PET Heat Shrinkable Photovoltaic Backsheet Film

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Backplane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Photovoltaic Industry

1.3.3 Construction Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PET Backplane Production

2.1 Global PET Backplane Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PET Backplane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PET Backplane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PET Backplane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PET Backplane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PET Backplane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PET Backplane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PET Backplane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PET Backplane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4

