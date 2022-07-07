Global PET Backplane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PET Backplane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Backplane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PET High-bright Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
PET Transfer Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
PET Reflective Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
PET Antistatic Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
PET Heat-sealing Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
PET Heat Shrinkable Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
Segment by Application
Photovoltaic Industry
Construction Industry
By Company
Flat Glass Group
Shuangxing Color Plastic New Materials
BenQ Materials
Sichuan EM Technology
Dai Nippon Printing
Garware Hi-Tech Films
Hanwha Solutions / Advanced Materials
Keiwa Inc.
Mitsubishi Chemical
Toppan Printing
Toray Industries
Toyo Aluminium
Toyobo
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PET Backplane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PET Backplane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PET High-bright Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
1.2.3 PET Transfer Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
1.2.4 PET Reflective Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
1.2.5 PET Antistatic Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
1.2.6 PET Heat-sealing Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
1.2.7 PET Heat Shrinkable Photovoltaic Backsheet Film
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PET Backplane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Photovoltaic Industry
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PET Backplane Production
2.1 Global PET Backplane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PET Backplane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PET Backplane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PET Backplane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PET Backplane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PET Backplane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PET Backplane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PET Backplane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PET Backplane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4
