Insights on the Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Heavy-Duty Drive Axle market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Heavy-Duty Drive Axle market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Heavy-Duty Drive Axle global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Heavy-Duty Drive Axle performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Heavy-Duty Drive Axle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Heavy-Duty Drive Axle?

Breakup by Type

Front Axle

Rear Axle

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Military

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Meritor

AxleTech

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dana Limited

DexKo

Sisu Axles

Kessler

AXN Heavy Duty

BASE

Stemco

Press Kogyo

J C Bamford Excavators

BRIST Axle Systems

NAF

Oberaigner

Dromos

Okubo Gear

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Meritor

7.1.1 Meritor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Meritor Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Meritor Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.1.5 Meritor Recent Development

7.2 AxleTech

7.2.1 AxleTech Corporation Information

7.2.2 AxleTech Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AxleTech Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AxleTech Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.2.5 AxleTech Recent Development

7.3 Detroit Diesel Corporation

7.3.1 Detroit Diesel Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Detroit Diesel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Detroit Diesel Corporation Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Detroit Diesel Corporation Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.3.5 Detroit Diesel Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Dana Limited

7.4.1 Dana Limited Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dana Limited Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dana Limited Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dana Limited Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.4.5 Dana Limited Recent Development

7.5 DexKo

7.5.1 DexKo Corporation Information

7.5.2 DexKo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DexKo Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DexKo Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.5.5 DexKo Recent Development

7.6 Sisu Axles

7.6.1 Sisu Axles Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sisu Axles Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sisu Axles Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sisu Axles Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.6.5 Sisu Axles Recent Development

7.7 Kessler

7.7.1 Kessler Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kessler Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kessler Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kessler Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.7.5 Kessler Recent Development

7.8 AXN Heavy Duty

7.8.1 AXN Heavy Duty Corporation Information

7.8.2 AXN Heavy Duty Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AXN Heavy Duty Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AXN Heavy Duty Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.8.5 AXN Heavy Duty Recent Development

7.9 BASE

7.9.1 BASE Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BASE Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BASE Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.9.5 BASE Recent Development

7.10 Stemco

7.10.1 Stemco Corporation Information

7.10.2 Stemco Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Stemco Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Stemco Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.10.5 Stemco Recent Development

7.11 Press Kogyo

7.11.1 Press Kogyo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Press Kogyo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Press Kogyo Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Press Kogyo Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Products Offered

7.11.5 Press Kogyo Recent Development

7.12 J C Bamford Excavators

7.12.1 J C Bamford Excavators Corporation Information

7.12.2 J C Bamford Excavators Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 J C Bamford Excavators Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 J C Bamford Excavators Products Offered

7.12.5 J C Bamford Excavators Recent Development

7.13 BRIST Axle Systems

7.13.1 BRIST Axle Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 BRIST Axle Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BRIST Axle Systems Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BRIST Axle Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 BRIST Axle Systems Recent Development

7.14 NAF

7.14.1 NAF Corporation Information

7.14.2 NAF Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NAF Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NAF Products Offered

7.14.5 NAF Recent Development

7.15 Oberaigner

7.15.1 Oberaigner Corporation Information

7.15.2 Oberaigner Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Oberaigner Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Oberaigner Products Offered

7.15.5 Oberaigner Recent Development

7.16 Dromos

7.16.1 Dromos Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dromos Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dromos Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dromos Products Offered

7.16.5 Dromos Recent Development

7.17 Okubo Gear

7.17.1 Okubo Gear Corporation Information

7.17.2 Okubo Gear Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Okubo Gear Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Okubo Gear Products Offered

7.17.5 Okubo Gear Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Distributors

8.3 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Distributors

8.5 Heavy-Duty Drive Axle Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

