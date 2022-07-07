Insights on the PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling?

Segment by Type

PCB

PCBA

Segment by Application

Refrigerator

TV Set

Air Conditioner

Washing Machine

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sims Recycling Solutions

7.1.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Company Details

7.1.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Business Overview

7.1.3 Sims Recycling Solutions PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.1.4 Sims Recycling Solutions Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Sims Recycling Solutions Recent Development

7.2 Eletronic Recyclers International

7.2.1 Eletronic Recyclers International Company Details

7.2.2 Eletronic Recyclers International Business Overview

7.2.3 Eletronic Recyclers International PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.2.4 Eletronic Recyclers International Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Eletronic Recyclers International Recent Development

7.3 Kuusakoski

7.3.1 Kuusakoski Company Details

7.3.2 Kuusakoski Business Overview

7.3.3 Kuusakoski PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.3.4 Kuusakoski Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Kuusakoski Recent Development

7.4 Umicore

7.4.1 Umicore Company Details

7.4.2 Umicore Business Overview

7.4.3 Umicore PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.4.4 Umicore Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Umicore Recent Development

7.5 Waste Management

7.5.1 Waste Management Company Details

7.5.2 Waste Management Business Overview

7.5.3 Waste Management PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.5.4 Waste Management Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Waste Management Recent Development

7.6 Gem

7.6.1 Gem Company Details

7.6.2 Gem Business Overview

7.6.3 Gem PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.6.4 Gem Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Gem Recent Development

7.7 Stena Metall Group

7.7.1 Stena Metall Group Company Details

7.7.2 Stena Metall Group Business Overview

7.7.3 Stena Metall Group PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.7.4 Stena Metall Group Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Stena Metall Group Recent Development

7.8 GEEP

7.8.1 GEEP Company Details

7.8.2 GEEP Business Overview

7.8.3 GEEP PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.8.4 GEEP Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 GEEP Recent Development

7.9 Dongjiang

7.9.1 Dongjiang Company Details

7.9.2 Dongjiang Business Overview

7.9.3 Dongjiang PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.9.4 Dongjiang Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Dongjiang Recent Development

7.10 Electrocycling

7.10.1 Electrocycling Company Details

7.10.2 Electrocycling Business Overview

7.10.3 Electrocycling PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.10.4 Electrocycling Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Electrocycling Recent Development

7.11 Cimelia

7.11.1 Cimelia Company Details

7.11.2 Cimelia Business Overview

7.11.3 Cimelia PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.11.4 Cimelia Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cimelia Recent Development

7.12 Veolia

7.12.1 Veolia Company Details

7.12.2 Veolia Business Overview

7.12.3 Veolia PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.12.4 Veolia Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Veolia Recent Development

7.13 Enviro-Hub Holdings

7.13.1 Enviro-Hub Holdings Company Details

7.13.2 Enviro-Hub Holdings Business Overview

7.13.3 Enviro-Hub Holdings PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.13.4 Enviro-Hub Holdings Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Enviro-Hub Holdings Recent Development

7.14 E-Parisaraa

7.14.1 E-Parisaraa Company Details

7.14.2 E-Parisaraa Business Overview

7.14.3 E-Parisaraa PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.14.4 E-Parisaraa Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 E-Parisaraa Recent Development

7.15 environCom

7.15.1 environCom Company Details

7.15.2 environCom Business Overview

7.15.3 environCom PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Introduction

7.15.4 environCom Revenue in PCB & PCBA Waste Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 environCom Recent Development

