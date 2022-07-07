Insights on the Single Rear Drive Axle Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Single Rear Drive Axle market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Single Rear Drive Axle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Single Rear Drive Axle Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Single Rear Drive Axle market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Single Rear Drive Axle market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Single Rear Drive Axle global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Single Rear Drive Axle performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Single Rear Drive Axle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Breakup by Type

Below 3 Tons

3-10 Tons

10-20 Tons

Above 20 Tons

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Military

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Meritor

Detroit Diesel Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Dana Limited

AxleTech

Sisu Axles

Scania

Qingte Group

Eaton

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Single Rear Drive Axle Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Single Rear Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single Rear Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Single Rear Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Single Rear Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Single Rear Drive Axle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Single Rear Drive Axle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Meritor

7.1.1 Meritor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Meritor Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Meritor Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.1.5 Meritor Recent Development

7.2 Detroit Diesel Corporation

7.2.1 Detroit Diesel Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Detroit Diesel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Detroit Diesel Corporation Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Detroit Diesel Corporation Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.2.5 Detroit Diesel Corporation Recent Development

7.3 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

7.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

7.4 Dana Limited

7.4.1 Dana Limited Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dana Limited Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dana Limited Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dana Limited Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.4.5 Dana Limited Recent Development

7.5 AxleTech

7.5.1 AxleTech Corporation Information

7.5.2 AxleTech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AxleTech Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AxleTech Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.5.5 AxleTech Recent Development

7.6 Sisu Axles

7.6.1 Sisu Axles Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sisu Axles Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sisu Axles Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sisu Axles Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.6.5 Sisu Axles Recent Development

7.7 Scania

7.7.1 Scania Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scania Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Scania Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Scania Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.7.5 Scania Recent Development

7.8 Qingte Group

7.8.1 Qingte Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Qingte Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Qingte Group Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Qingte Group Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.8.5 Qingte Group Recent Development

7.9 Eaton

7.9.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Eaton Single Rear Drive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Eaton Single Rear Drive Axle Products Offered

7.9.5 Eaton Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Single Rear Drive Axle Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Single Rear Drive Axle Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Single Rear Drive Axle Distributors

8.3 Single Rear Drive Axle Production Mode & Process

8.4 Single Rear Drive Axle Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Single Rear Drive Axle Sales Channels

8.4.2 Single Rear Drive Axle Distributors

8.5 Single Rear Drive Axle Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

