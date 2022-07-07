Plastic Screw Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Screw Caps in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
Global top five Plastic Screw Caps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Screw Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Screw Caps include Bericap, Closure Systems International, Berry, Aptar Group, Silgan, ALPLA, THC, Mold Rite Plastics and Oriental Containers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Screw Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PP
PE
Other
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Products
Other
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Screw Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Screw Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Screw Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Key companies Plastic Screw Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bericap
Closure Systems International
Berry
Aptar Group
Silgan
ALPLA
THC
Mold Rite Plastics
Oriental Containers
Zijiang
Jinfu
Zhuhai Zhongfu
Blackhawk Molding
Mocap
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Screw Caps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Screw Caps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Screw Caps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Screw Caps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Screw Caps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Screw Caps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Screw Caps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Screw Caps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Screw Caps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Screw Caps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Screw Caps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Screw Caps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Screw Caps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Screw Caps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Screw Caps Market Siz
