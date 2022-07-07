Azo Pigments for Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Azo Pigments for Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Azo Pigments for Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Azo Pigments for Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monoazo Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Azo Pigments for Inks include BASF SE, Clariant International, Crenovo, Lanxess AG, Synthesia a.s., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Ferro Corporation, Sun Chemical and Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Azo Pigments for Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monoazo Pigments
Disazo Pigments
Azo Metal Complex Pigments
Others
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Letterpress Printing Ink
Planographic Printing Ink
Gravure Ink
Screen Printing Ink
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Clariant International
Crenovo
Lanxess AG
Synthesia a.s.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
Ferro Corporation
Sun Chemical
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation
Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd
Apollo Colors Inc
Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Azo Pigments for Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Azo Pigments for Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Azo Pigments for Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Azo Pigments for Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Azo Pigments for Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments for Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Azo Pigments for Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments for Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
