Global Industrial Gateway Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Gateway market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Gateway market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Firewall
Industrial Ethernet Gateway
Segment by Application
Heavy Industry
light Industry
By Company
Siemens Industrial Identification and Locating
ADVANTECH
BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.
AAEON
Winmate, Inc.
Pepperl+Fuchs SE
Ifm Electronic
TURCK
Softing Industrial Automation
Oring Industrial Networking Corp.
Neousys Technology
BENDER
Jinan USR IOT Technology Limited
Esd Electronics Gmbh
SENECA | Automation Interfaces
ACKSYS Communications & Systems
Wenglor Sensoric GmbH
3onedata Co.,Ltd.
Odotautomation
CXR Networks
InHand Networks
Shenzhen Wlink Technology Co., LTD
ELPRO Technologies
WoMaster
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Firewall
1.2.3 Industrial Ethernet Gateway
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Heavy Industry
1.3.3 light Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Industrial Gateway Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Industrial Gateway Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Industrial Gateway Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Industrial Gateway Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Industrial Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Industrial Gateway Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Industrial Gateway Industry Trends
2.3.2 Industrial Gateway Market Drivers
2.3.3 Industrial Gateway Market Challenges
2.3.4 Industrial Gateway Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Industrial Gateway Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Gateway Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Gateway Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Industrial Gateway Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered:
