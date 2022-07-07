Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids in global, including the following market information:

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Evonik Industries, ADM, Global Bio-Chem Technology, Wacker Fine Chemicals, Nippon Rika, Hebei Huayang Group and Fufeng Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flavors

Infant Formula

Animal Feed

Others

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Evonik Industries

ADM

Global Bio-Chem Technology

Wacker Fine Chemicals

Nippon Rika

Hebei Huayang Group

Fufeng Group

Shandong Qilu Group Company

CJ BIO

Meihua Group

Bill Barr & Company

