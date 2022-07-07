Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids in global, including the following market information:
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Evonik Industries, ADM, Global Bio-Chem Technology, Wacker Fine Chemicals, Nippon Rika, Hebei Huayang Group and Fufeng Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flavors
Infant Formula
Animal Feed
Others
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Evonik Industries
ADM
Global Bio-Chem Technology
Wacker Fine Chemicals
Nippon Rika
Hebei Huayang Group
Fufeng Group
Shandong Qilu Group Company
CJ BIO
Meihua Group
Bill Barr & Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food and Feed Grade Amino Acids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food and Feed Grade Amin
