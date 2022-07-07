Liquid Floor Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Floor Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Liquid Floor Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Floor Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Floor Coatings include Sika Group, Florock, Sterling Flooring Coatings, Novacolor, Crown Polymers, Tennant Coatings, Milamar, PurEpoxy and SureCrete LLC., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Floor Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Urethane
Silicone
Others
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Floor Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Floor Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquid Floor Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Liquid Floor Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika Group
Florock
Sterling Flooring Coatings
Novacolor
Crown Polymers
Tennant Coatings
Milamar
PurEpoxy
SureCrete LLC.
Viacor Polymer GmbH
Euclid Chemical Company
Ecoflor
Dur-A-Flex
San Marco Group
Sivit SRL
Sherwin Willams
ISOMAT
Terraco
Thermal-Chem
Gobbetto
Tikkurila
IMPA SpA
Mathys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Floor Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Floor Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Floor Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Floor Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Floor Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Floor Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Floor Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
