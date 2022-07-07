POE Switch Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States POE Switch Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

POE Switch Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States POE Switch market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

POE Switch market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POE Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the POE Switch market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

POE Switch Market Segment by Type

Below 12 Ports

12-24 Ports

24-32 Ports

32-48 Ports

Above 48 Ports

POE Switch Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Government

School

Industrial

Others

The report on the POE Switch market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cisco

HPE

Dell

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Broadcom Inc

D-Link

Adtran

Panasonic

Advantech

Zyxel

Alaxala

Microchip Technology

Westermo

Rubytech

Moxa

Repotec

DrayTek

Huawei

ZTE

TP-Link

Hikvision

Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global POE Switch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of POE Switch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global POE Switch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the POE Switch with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of POE Switch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global POE Switch Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global POE Switch Market Size by Region

5.1 Global POE Switch Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global POE Switch Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global POE Switch Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global POE Switch Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global POE Switch Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global POE Switch Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America POE Switch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America POE Switch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe POE Switch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe POE Switch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America POE Switch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America POE Switch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cisco

7.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cisco Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cisco POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cisco POE Switch Products Offered

7.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.2 HPE

7.2.1 HPE Corporation Information

7.2.2 HPE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HPE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HPE POE Switch Products Offered

7.2.5 HPE Recent Development

7.3 Dell

7.3.1 Dell Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dell Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dell POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dell POE Switch Products Offered

7.3.5 Dell Recent Development

7.4 Juniper Networks

7.4.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information

7.4.2 Juniper Networks Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Juniper Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Juniper Networks POE Switch Products Offered

7.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

7.5 Extreme Networks

7.5.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information

7.5.2 Extreme Networks Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Extreme Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Extreme Networks POE Switch Products Offered

7.5.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

7.6 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

7.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Products Offered

7.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development

7.7 Netgear

7.7.1 Netgear Corporation Information

7.7.2 Netgear Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Netgear POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Netgear POE Switch Products Offered

7.7.5 Netgear Recent Development

7.8 Broadcom Inc

7.8.1 Broadcom Inc Corporation Information

7.8.2 Broadcom Inc Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Products Offered

7.8.5 Broadcom Inc Recent Development

7.9 D-Link

7.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information

7.9.2 D-Link Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 D-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 D-Link POE Switch Products Offered

7.9.5 D-Link Recent Development

7.10 Adtran

7.10.1 Adtran Corporation Information

7.10.2 Adtran Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Adtran POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Adtran POE Switch Products Offered

7.10.5 Adtran Recent Development

7.11 Panasonic

7.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.11.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Panasonic POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Panasonic POE Switch Products Offered

7.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.12 Advantech

7.12.1 Advantech Corporation Information

7.12.2 Advantech Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Advantech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Advantech Products Offered

7.12.5 Advantech Recent Development

7.13 Zyxel

7.13.1 Zyxel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zyxel Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zyxel POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zyxel Products Offered

7.13.5 Zyxel Recent Development

7.14 Alaxala

7.14.1 Alaxala Corporation Information

7.14.2 Alaxala Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Alaxala POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Alaxala Products Offered

7.14.5 Alaxala Recent Development

7.15 Microchip Technology

7.15.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Microchip Technology POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Microchip Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

7.16 Westermo

7.16.1 Westermo Corporation Information

7.16.2 Westermo Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Westermo POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Westermo Products Offered

7.16.5 Westermo Recent Development

7.17 Rubytech

7.17.1 Rubytech Corporation Information

7.17.2 Rubytech Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Rubytech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Rubytech Products Offered

7.17.5 Rubytech Recent Development

7.18 Moxa

7.18.1 Moxa Corporation Information

7.18.2 Moxa Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Moxa POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Moxa Products Offered

7.18.5 Moxa Recent Development

7.19 Repotec

7.19.1 Repotec Corporation Information

7.19.2 Repotec Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Repotec POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Repotec Products Offered

7.19.5 Repotec Recent Development

7.20 DrayTek

7.20.1 DrayTek Corporation Information

7.20.2 DrayTek Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 DrayTek POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 DrayTek Products Offered

7.20.5 DrayTek Recent Development

7.21 Huawei

7.21.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.21.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Huawei POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Huawei Products Offered

7.21.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.22 ZTE

7.22.1 ZTE Corporation Information

7.22.2 ZTE Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 ZTE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 ZTE Products Offered

7.22.5 ZTE Recent Development

7.23 TP-Link

7.23.1 TP-Link Corporation Information

7.23.2 TP-Link Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 TP-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 TP-Link Products Offered

7.23.5 TP-Link Recent Development

7.24 Hikvision

7.24.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hikvision Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Hikvision POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Hikvision Products Offered

7.24.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.25 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology

7.25.1 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Products Offered

7.25.5 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Recent Development

