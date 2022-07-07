4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
4-Oxopentanoic Acid, also known as Levulinic acid
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Oxopentanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 4-Oxopentanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-Oxopentanoic Acid include GFBiochemicals, Zibo Changlin Chemical, Guannan East Chemical, Zibo Shuangyu and Zibo Huaao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4-Oxopentanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharma Grade
Others
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Plasticizers
Food and Flavors
Agrochemicals
Biofuels
Others
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4-Oxopentanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4-Oxopentanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4-Oxopentanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 4-Oxopentanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GFBiochemicals
Zibo Changlin Chemical
Guannan East Chemical
Zibo Shuangyu
Zibo Huaao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Oxopentanoic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 4-Oxopentanoi
