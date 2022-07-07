Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Levulinic Acid Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) include Solvay, Teknor Apex Company, Dow, Metabolix and Ineos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Levulinic Acid Based
Other Based
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Transportation & Packaging
Electrical & Electronics Industries
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Teknor Apex Company
Dow
Metabolix
Ineos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
