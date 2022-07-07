Ant Killer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ant Killer in global, including the following market information:
Global Ant Killer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ant Killer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Ant Killer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ant Killer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ant Killer include BASF, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC Corporation, Henkel, S. C. Johnson & Son, Spectrum and Woodstream, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ant Killer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ant Killer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ant Killer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spray
Powder
Liquid and Gel Bait
Global Ant Killer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ant Killer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Ant Killer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ant Killer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ant Killer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ant Killer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ant Killer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Ant Killer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Bayer CropScience
Syngenta
Sumitomo Chemical
FMC Corporation
Henkel
S. C. Johnson & Son
Spectrum
Woodstream
Ensystex
Nisus Corp
Control Solutions
AMVAC Environmental Products
Central Life Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ant Killer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ant Killer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ant Killer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ant Killer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ant Killer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ant Killer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ant Killer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ant Killer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ant Killer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ant Killer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ant Killer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ant Killer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ant Killer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ant Killer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ant Killer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ant Killer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ant Killer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spray
4.1.3 Powder
4.1.4 Liquid and Gel Bait
4.2 By Type – Global Ant Kille
