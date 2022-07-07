Global Air Filtration Unit Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Air Filtration Unit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Filtration Unit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Mobile

Fixed

Segment by Application

Industrial Production

Environmental protection

By Company

Dongguan Villo Environmental Protection Inc.

NEU-JKF

Schmidt+Haensch

NESTRO Lufttechnik GmbH

Expansion Electronic

Fl?ktGroup

Peak Gas Generation

BAUER KOMPRESSOREN GmbH

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

DONALDSON

Flowserve SIHI Pumps

United Air Specialists

Air Quality Engineering

MANN HUMMEL Filters

Industrial Maid

TECNO COSTRUZIONI SRL

AAF International

MITEC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Filtration Unit Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Filtration Unit Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Mobile

1.2.3 Fixed

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Filtration Unit Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Production

1.3.3 Environmental protection

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Air Filtration Unit Production

2.1 Global Air Filtration Unit Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Air Filtration Unit Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Air Filtration Unit Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Air Filtration Unit Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Air Filtration Unit Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Air Filtration Unit Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Air Filtration Unit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Air Filtration Unit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Air Filtration Unit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Air Filtration Unit Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Air Filtration Unit Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Air Filtration Unit by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Air Filtration Unit Revenue by

