Global Flavored Bottled Water Market Research Report 2022-2028

Flavored water is a beverage consisting of water with added natural or artificial flavors, herbs, and sweeteners. Moreover, this water comprises lesser calories than non-diet soft drinks.

It makes consumption of water easy among consumers, owing to its enhanced taste, which improves the health of consumers. The flavored water industry exhibits significant potential for investment, owing to increase in necessity among consumers for bottled water.

In this report, the global Flavored Bottled Water market is valued at USD XX million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2021 to 2025.

The report firstly introduced the Flavored Bottled Water basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world?s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Pepsi

Nestle

Coca Cola

Danone

Mountain Valley Spring

DS Group

XALTA

Neviot Global

Blue Keld Spring Water

Daily Drinks

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Flavored Bottled Water for each application, including-

Super/Hypermarket

Convenience/Drug Stores

Grocery Stores/Club Stores

Table of content

