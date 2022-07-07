Insights on the Hygienic Door Handle Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Hygienic Door Handle market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Hygienic Door Handle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Hygienic Door Handle Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Hygienic Door Handle market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hygienic Door Handle market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Hygienic Door Handle global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Hygienic Door Handle performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Hygienic Door Handle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Hygienic Door Handle?

Segment by Type

Gel Dispensing Hygienic Door Handle

Self Disinfection Door Handle

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Hotels and Hostels

Restaurants and Food Factories

Office Building

Educational Institutions

Laboratory

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Pure Hold

Tweaq

PureHandle

Clean Handle

Handle Hygiene

Altitude Medical

UVict

Initial

BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas)

99point9 Hygiene

VitaTouch

HOPPE

Smart Hygiene

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hygienic Door Handle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hygienic Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Door Handle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hygienic Door Handle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hygienic Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hygienic Door Handle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hygienic Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Door Handle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pure Hold

7.1.1 Pure Hold Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pure Hold Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pure Hold Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pure Hold Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.1.5 Pure Hold Recent Development

7.2 Tweaq

7.2.1 Tweaq Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tweaq Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tweaq Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tweaq Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.2.5 Tweaq Recent Development

7.3 PureHandle

7.3.1 PureHandle Corporation Information

7.3.2 PureHandle Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PureHandle Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PureHandle Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.3.5 PureHandle Recent Development

7.4 Clean Handle

7.4.1 Clean Handle Corporation Information

7.4.2 Clean Handle Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Clean Handle Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Clean Handle Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.4.5 Clean Handle Recent Development

7.5 Handle Hygiene

7.5.1 Handle Hygiene Corporation Information

7.5.2 Handle Hygiene Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Handle Hygiene Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Handle Hygiene Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.5.5 Handle Hygiene Recent Development

7.6 Altitude Medical

7.6.1 Altitude Medical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Altitude Medical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Altitude Medical Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Altitude Medical Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.6.5 Altitude Medical Recent Development

7.7 UVict

7.7.1 UVict Corporation Information

7.7.2 UVict Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 UVict Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 UVict Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.7.5 UVict Recent Development

7.8 Initial

7.8.1 Initial Corporation Information

7.8.2 Initial Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Initial Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Initial Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.8.5 Initial Recent Development

7.9 BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas)

7.9.1 BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas) Corporation Information

7.9.2 BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas) Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas) Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.9.5 BKS GmbH (Gretsch-Unitas) Recent Development

7.10 99point9 Hygiene

7.10.1 99point9 Hygiene Corporation Information

7.10.2 99point9 Hygiene Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 99point9 Hygiene Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 99point9 Hygiene Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.10.5 99point9 Hygiene Recent Development

7.11 VitaTouch

7.11.1 VitaTouch Corporation Information

7.11.2 VitaTouch Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 VitaTouch Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 VitaTouch Hygienic Door Handle Products Offered

7.11.5 VitaTouch Recent Development

7.12 HOPPE

7.12.1 HOPPE Corporation Information

7.12.2 HOPPE Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 HOPPE Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HOPPE Products Offered

7.12.5 HOPPE Recent Development

7.13 Smart Hygiene

7.13.1 Smart Hygiene Corporation Information

7.13.2 Smart Hygiene Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Smart Hygiene Hygienic Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Smart Hygiene Products Offered

7.13.5 Smart Hygiene Recent Development

