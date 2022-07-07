Insights on the Humic Acid Powder Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Humic Acid Powder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Humic Acid Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Humic Acid Powder Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Humic Acid Powder market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Humic Acid Powder market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Black accounting for % of the Humic Acid Powder global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Agriculture was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358339/humic-acid-powder

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Humic Acid Powder performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Humic Acid Powder type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Humic Acid Powder?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Black

Brown

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Environmental Protection

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Humintech

Omnia Specialities Australia

Humic Growth Solutions

Jiloca Industrial

Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra

PRIONS BIOTECH

NRS

HORIZON GROUP

City Chemical

China Green Agriculture

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Humic Acid Powder by Platform

3 Humic Acid Powder by Application

4 Global Humic Acid Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Humic Acid Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Humic Acid Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Humic Acid Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Humic Acid Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Humic Acid Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Humic Acid Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Humic Acid Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Humic Acid Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Humic Acid Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Humic Acid Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Humintech

7.1.1 Humintech Corporation Information

7.1.2 Humintech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Humintech Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Humintech Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 Humintech Recent Development

7.2 Omnia Specialities Australia

7.2.1 Omnia Specialities Australia Corporation Information

7.2.2 Omnia Specialities Australia Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Omnia Specialities Australia Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Omnia Specialities Australia Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 Omnia Specialities Australia Recent Development

7.3 Humic Growth Solutions

7.3.1 Humic Growth Solutions Corporation Information

7.3.2 Humic Growth Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Humic Growth Solutions Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Humic Growth Solutions Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 Humic Growth Solutions Recent Development

7.4 Jiloca Industrial

7.4.1 Jiloca Industrial Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jiloca Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jiloca Industrial Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jiloca Industrial Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 Jiloca Industrial Recent Development

7.5 Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra

7.5.1 Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra Corporation Information

7.5.2 Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra Recent Development

7.6 PRIONS BIOTECH

7.6.1 PRIONS BIOTECH Corporation Information

7.6.2 PRIONS BIOTECH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 PRIONS BIOTECH Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 PRIONS BIOTECH Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 PRIONS BIOTECH Recent Development

7.7 NRS

7.7.1 NRS Corporation Information

7.7.2 NRS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NRS Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NRS Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 NRS Recent Development

7.8 HORIZON GROUP

7.8.1 HORIZON GROUP Corporation Information

7.8.2 HORIZON GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HORIZON GROUP Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HORIZON GROUP Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 HORIZON GROUP Recent Development

7.9 City Chemical

7.9.1 City Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 City Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 City Chemical Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 City Chemical Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 City Chemical Recent Development

7.10 China Green Agriculture

7.10.1 China Green Agriculture Corporation Information

7.10.2 China Green Agriculture Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 China Green Agriculture Humic Acid Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 China Green Agriculture Humic Acid Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 China Green Agriculture Recent Development

